Dedicated government Covid hospital in Ghaziabad doubled up as vaccination and testing centre

Ghaziabad: Ever since it was converted to a dedicated L2 Covid-19 hospital on April 1, the Sanjay Nagar government hospital has been doubling up as a coronavirus disease vaccination and testing centre as well, which experts fear might put people at risk.

The Ghaziabad district magistrate, however, said the facility is safe for those coming for jabs or testing.

According to sources at the hospital, the hospital has 118 beds and as of April 9, occupancy was 10%. They added that the vaccination centre at the hospital has an average of more than 500 visitors per day, while about 70-80 persons come for Covid-19 testing.

Last year, a similar testing booth was from the hospital when the hospital was declared as a dedicated Covid-19 facility; the authorities had later shifted the booth to another centre.

“As per norms, there has to be a separate entry/exit point for the Covid building. In private hospitals which double up as a Covid and non-Covid centres, officials ensure there is a separate entry/exit for the Covid and non-Covid blocks. And these have to be clearly marked as red and green zones. If the hospital is a dedicated Covid facility and has two other centres operating, there is likely to be mixing of people coming there,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad).

The Sanjay Nagar hospital has a main entrance through which ambulances pass. The same is also used by a majority of people coming for vaccination as well as testing.

The distance between the vaccination centres and the Covid testing booth is barely 20-25 metres, while the two are adjacent to the dedicated Covid block whose entry gate is on the other side.

The Ghaziabad district administration, however, said that there is no mixing of people and the hospital is not a containment zone. Last year, the facility was declared as a containment zone when it started operation as a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

“The Covid block is separate, and the testing and vaccination centres are also separate. So, there is no mixing of people and all three can run from the same hospital,” district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Dr Sanjay Teotia, the chief medical superintendent of the hospital, could not be reached for comments.

50% AMBULANCES TO BE USED FOR COVID PATIENTS

Meanwhile, state officials released yet another order regarding the ‘108 ambulance service’ in which they said that only 50% of the number of ambulances available in Uttar Pradesh districts will be used for non-Covid patients while the rest can be used for Covid patients.

The order was issued by Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary, on April 8. An earlier order on April 4 had said that all 108 ambulance service vehicles can be used for ferrying any kind of patients.

“It is now decided that only 50% ambulances in the districts will be used for Covid patients and rest 50% for non-Covid patients. In case more than 50% vehicles are required for ferrying Covid patients, approval of director general (health) is mandatory. However, in case of extraordinary circumstances, the permission for usage over 50% can also be given by district magistrates,” said an officer from district health department, requesting anonymity.

The Ghaziabad district has 16 ambulances under the 108 service and another set of five advanced life-support ambulances.