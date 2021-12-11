Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi man arrested for abduction, rape of 12-year-old girl in Noida

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday for the allegedly abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in Noida’s Chhalera village
Published on Dec 11, 2021 11:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Noida

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday for the allegedly abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in Noida’s Chhalera village.

Police identified the suspect as Mohammad Nizamuddin, a resident of Delhi’s Trilokpuri.

Rajeev Kumar, station house officer of Sector 39 police station, said on October 10, a resident of Chhalera village filed a complaint against Nizamuddin.

“The complainant said Nizamuddin is the brother of his second wife and the victim is his daughter from his first wife. Nizamuddin had visited Noida and lured the girl, following which she fled with the suspect two months ago,” said Kumar.

The complainant said he launched a search but failed to trace them. A case was registered against the suspect under sections 376 (rape) and 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC and also sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The SHO said a police team on Friday conducted a search at Nizamuddin’s rented accommodation in Trikokpuri and arrested him. “The girl was also found there and sent for a medical examination. The suspect was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Kumar.

