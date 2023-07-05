Delhi-Meerut Road: broken patches pose challenge to commuters, Kanwar Yatra pilgrims in Ghaziabad

The Delhi-Meerut Road is set to witness major traffic diversions from midnight of June 4 to June 18, when Kanwar Yatra, the annual pilgrimage to fetch Ganga water from Uttarakhand, will commence. However, the road, which is part of the erstwhile National Highway 58 (NH-58), is riddled with potholes and broken patches that pose a hindrance to daily commuters and is bound to hinder the movement of pilgrims as well. According to traffic police, an estimated 120,000 passenger car units daily use the road, which acta as a lifeline connecting NCR with western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The NH-58 got denotified as a highway in 2017 and later the median of the road was taken over by National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in 2019 for constructing the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). Once the RRTS work is complete, the road has to be handed over to Uttar Pradesh public works department for maintenance and upkeep.

“The present condition of road is not up to the mark. It had broken and pothole riddled streches which pose a risk for commuters. The agencies seem to have forgotten that the road repair was necessary in the wake of Kanwar Yatra as thousands of pilgrims will come from Haridwar by foot, besides two-wheelers and four-wheelers,” said Mithilesh Kumar, a commuter at Morta.

The Delhi-Meerut Road section starts from Meerut Crossing in Ghaziabad to Muradnagar, Modinagar and further towards Meerut, spanning 42km. According to traffic police, an estimated 120,000 passenger car units daily use the road, which acta as a lifeline connecting NCR with western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

During the diversion period from June 4 to 18, the road will be majorly used by pilgrims to proceed to Uttarakhand and back.

“The rough patches pose a hindrance to daily commuters and now pilgrims will bear the brunt as well. The rough and broken patches make for an unstable ride and polluted surroundings, besides resulting in congestion. The authorities seem to have forgotten that this road needs to be repaired before the monsoon and the annual Kanwar Yatra,” said Sushil Raghav, a Sahibabad resident.

Raja Ram, executive engineer, PWD, said the maintenance of the road and its repairs need to be taken up by NCRTC.

“We handed over the road to that agency and it needs to repair the road. We will take up the issue with NCRTC. Once the RRTS work is complete, the NCRTC will have to hand over the road to us in proper condition,” Ram said.

“Our management is looking into the issue since the past one week. Some portions have been repaired but rain hampered the work and made the road condition worse. The road repair process has already started and the agency is in place to take up the work. The patch work and repairs are being taken up on the entire road section,” said Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer, NCRTC.

