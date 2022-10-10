Delivery agent, housing society guard assault each other over entry curbs in Noida

A security guard of a housing society and a food delivery agent got into a fist fight on Sunday morning in Sector 39, police said.

The CCTV footage of the entire incident has gone viral on social media where both the men can be initially seen manhandling each other before using wooden sticks to hit each other. The delivery boy later lies on the ground as a female resident intervenes to stop the fight. Police took cognisance of the matter and filed a complaint against both the men.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The fight broke out around noon at the main gate of Gardenia Glory society, under Sector 39 police station limits. The guard allegedly stopped the delivery person from entering the society. They started fighting and hitting each other after an argument,” said additional deputy commissioner of police (Noida), Ashutosh Dwivedi.

ADCP Dwivedi added that both the men were taken into police custody in a preventive action under CrPC Section 151 (prevention of commission of cognisable offence) and were being produced before the local magistrate. He said that the police are further investigating the cause of the argument as delivery personnel are usually allowed inside residential societies.

The delivery executive, identified as Sabi Singh, and the security guard, Ram Vinay Sharma, have also been booked under CrPC Section 107 (related to maintenance of peace and public tranquility) and 116 (magistrate’s inquiry into the truth of information upon which action has been taken), police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sunday’s incident is the latest in a series of conflicts involving security guards of group housing societies in Noida. At least five major incidents have been reported in the past couple of months and their videos have gone viral on social media.

On Saturday, two women in their 20s were taken into police custody after a video of them manhandling a security guard of a society in Sector 121 went viral. On Friday, a bank manager and a security guard of Supertech Capetown in Sector 74 were arrested by the local police following a conflict.

Similarly, on Wednesday night, a food delivery executive was assaulted by four private security guards at a housing society in Sector 62.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two other incidents were reported earlier where female residents were caught on camera assaulting and abusing security guards.