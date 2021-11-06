Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dengue cases at an all time high in Gautam Budh Nagar, tally crosses 500-mark

Noida, India - October 21, 2021: Patient admitted in the Dengue Ward at the District Hospital in Sector 30, Noida, India on Thursday, October 21, 2021. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 11:45 PM IST
By Ashni Dhaor, Noida

Dengue cases in Gautam Budh Nagar district have reached an all time high with 14 fresh cases, reported in the last 24 hours ending on Saturday evening, taking the cumulative tally of cases to 509. Currently, there are 68 active cases in the district.

As per officials, this is an all-time high of dengue cases in the district. As per data available from the last 10 years, the district had 14 cases in 2012, 69 in 2013, 0 in 2014, 176 in 2015, 17 in 2016, 13 in 2017, 28 in 2018, 40 in 2019 and 28 in 2020.

“This year, there has been a spike in dengue cases in the district as they have crossed the 500-mark for the first time. Compared to nearby districts, the situation is still better in Gautam Budh Nagar as regular fogging drives and containment measures are being taken by the authorities,” said Rajesh Sharma, district malaria officer.

Officials have identified 18 clusters in Noida and Greater Noida where a large number of dengue cases have been reported. Sadarpur, Chhalera, Mamura, Nithari, Barola, Chhijarsi, and Sectors 5, 9, 22 and 51 have been identified as dengue hotspots in Noida. Alpha 2, Gamma 1, Beta 1, Gaur City 1 and 2, Haibatpur, Kulesara and Surajpur are the hotspots in Greater Noida.

“This year, we have seen more rainfall for a longer period compared to other years. Because of this, water kept accumulating in artificial containers, providing a conducive environment for mosquitoes to breed. As a result, transmission of the virus increased,” said Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Covid helpline (18004192211) issued by the district administration last year for queries related to Covid-19 has been receiving queries regarding dengue now.

“As Covid cases have gone down and vaccinations are going smoothly, there are barely any queries regarding Covid on the helpline. However, since the past three weeks, we have been getting 15-20 calls regarding testing facilities for dengue fever and requests to conduct fogging in some areas,” said an official of the health department.

Sharma added that such queries are being resolved by the health officials. “If there are requests for fogging in a particular area on the helpline, concerned authorities are informed about it and it is carried out,” said Sharma.

Currently, dengue testing is being done at District Hospital, Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, and Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida.

