Despite orders for uninterrupted power supply, Noida residents reel under power cuts, faults

Several places in Noida have been witnessing power outages, faults and problems of tripping, etc, for two days, giving a harrowing time to the residents in parts of the city including Sector 62, 130, 73, 71, 19, 40, 29 105, 119, 122 and others.

No planned outages will be witnessed on the occasion of Navmi and Dussehra and a smooth power supply will be ensured during the festival period, said officials. (Representative Image)

Even though UP chief minister had ordered that there will be uninterrupted power supply across the state during festive period, the instruction seems to have fallen on deaf ears, causing much inconvenience to locals, who have alleged of facing frequent power snaps, tripping and low voltage.

“The power supply was interrupted several times on Tuesday night and tripping in feeder was reported subsequently, due to faults in electricity supply,” alleged Kamal Agarwal, a resident of Sector 40.

Similar was the situation in Sectors 19, 112 and 119 where residents alleged that there was a three-hour power outage. “Power cuts are frequent here and this is happening even though the department has put in place underground wiring. The situation arrives every time it rains here”, said Supriya Khandelwal, a resident of Sector 105.

Besides power outages, locals also complained of low voltages and frequent tripping. “”No power from last ten hours in Sarfabad, Sector 73. Nobody is responding despite repeated complaints”, an X user (formerly Twitter), Kaushal Singh had posted. “There is no power supply for the past 4 hours at Sector 130. Hope it is not a rural area?”, wrote another user on X. “Even after restoration in power supply, the voltages are very low”, complained Vineet Shukla, Sector 29 resident.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, during a meeting with the officials of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in Lucknow on Monday, had directed the officials concerning to ensure uninterrupted power supply is provided across the state during the festive period. Subsequently, UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel had ordered the discoms to follow suit.

Chief zonal engineer, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Rajeev Mohan said, “The outages were a result of local faults. However, the discom has been working on planned maintenance to address power supply related issues. Special teams have been formed that will incorporate two nodal officers each—for Dadri, Jewar and Greater Noida and for urban areas in Noida. The control rooms are also being set up which will operate 24x7”.

