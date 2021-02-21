Discom begins chemical earthing of transformers in Noida

NOIDA: To ensure uninterrupted power supply during summer, the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the power distribution company, has started chemical earthing of nearly 24,000 transformers in Noida.

Virendra Nath Singh, PVVNL’s divisional chief engineer, said that after the chemical earthing of transformers, not only their shunting capacity will increase, but it will also help identify power faults. “Due to less shunting capacity of simple earthing, the transformers get blown up during peak demand in summer. The chemical earthing will ensure longevity to the transformers. Besides, chances of tripping are also reduced with this wiring,” he said.

Singh also said that PVVNL distributes power to the consumers of different categories in the city through over 24,000 transformers, including 3,000 in urban areas. “The average cost of chemical earthing varies from ₹1,400 to ₹2,500, depending upon the capacity of the transformers. Till date, chemical earthing has been done to nearly 1,000 transformers. By the end of March this year, all the transformers in Noida will have chemical earthing,” he said.

The official said that the discom has also begun overhauling the old infrastructure. “The headquarters have released ₹20 crore for upgradation work, including replacement of 17,500 poles, 990 air circuit breakers between transformers and low transmission power lines, and 11 kilowatt vacuum circuit breakers,” he said.

The discom is also replacing 100 kilometers of 11kv wires, 80km of insulated conductor wires and 200 pillar boxes. “Also, the proposal for conversion of overhead supply wires into underground cables has also been sent to the headquarters for approval. After approval, there will be no overhead wires in urban areas of Noida,” he said.