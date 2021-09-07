‘Disturbed’ man arrested for stabbing two women in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested a man in connection with the two stabbing incidents in Maharajpur locality of Sahibabad. Police said that the man was “disturbed” ever since his wife abandoned him one month after their marriage in 2014.

The suspect was identified as Sonu Prasad who is a daily wager and a native of Patna. Police said that he came to Delhi on September 2 and started looking for a job, and also rented a room at Maharajpur, which is close to Delhi’s Anand Vihar.

“We formed five teams to arrest the suspect whose images were captured in CCTV cameras. The suspect was nabbed from the railway tracks near Maharajpur and he confessed to the crime,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

Police said that they have recovered a knife from the possession of the suspect, and also found a T-shirt and a pair of shorts allegedly worn by the suspect during the two incidents.

According to police, it was Sonu who stabbed Shahnaz Ansari in head on September 2 while she was sleeping and a day later, he stabbed Hasnuma Khatoon during her sleep.

“The suspect told us that he went to different houses in the locality to find a room on rent. He said that when he saw the women sleeping, he got infuriated and attacked them with a knife. He was upset with his broken marriage,” said Ram Singh, SHO of Link Road police station where the two cases were registered.

In the first incident, the knife got stuck in Shahnaz’s head and she had to undergo a surgery during which the doctors pulled out the knife. In the second incident, Khatoon suffered a deep wound near her eye.

Investigating officers said that the locals were also sensitized about the suspect who wore a T-shirt and shorts during both the incidents. “After the two incidents, the man was still roaming around in the area, but was finally traced. Had he moved on to some other locality, it would have been difficult for the teams to trace him,” said an officer of Link Road police station.

Police had registered an attempt to murder case in the first incident while they registered a case for causing hurt by dangerous means/weapons in the second incident.

“We are also trying to find out if the suspect in his native place gave way to such incidents with women,” the SP said.