DMRC erects steel span over National Highway-9, Delhi-Meerut Expressway

Noida: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday to have erected a 58-metre steel span across the National Highway (NH)-9 and Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) near the Noida Electronic City Metro station without disrupting traffic, marking a key milestone in construction of a reversal facility for Blue Line trains.

The reversal facility, coming up at Noida Electronic City station, will enable trains to reverse direction after completing their trips. (HT Archive)

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The reversal facility, coming up at Noida Electronic City station, will enable trains to reverse direction after completing their trips, helping improve operational efficiency, DMRC officials said, adding that the project involves installation of two special steel spans measuring 58-metres and 73-metres, both designed to cross NH-9 and the DME.

The 58-metre span has now been installed between piers 384 and 385, while the 73-metre span is expected to be erected later this year, they added.

“The span was erected without disrupting traffic on the busy highway and expressway. The project was particularly challenging as the span also had to pass beneath an energised high-tension overhead power line near pier 384. For the installation, steel trestles were erected at designated locations on the highway and expressway, on which support beams were placed,” said Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, DMRC, in a statement

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{{^usCountry}} The prefabricated steel span was then launched from the Indirapuram side and slowly pulled into position using specialised machinery until it was placed between the piers, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The prefabricated steel span was then launched from the Indirapuram side and slowly pulled into position using specialised machinery until it was placed between the piers, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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The span has been installed about 14 metres above the highway and expressway, said officials.

Officials said the civil work for the reversal facility is likely to be completed by the end of the year, following which track laying, electrification and other system works will be taken up.

It was the first instance of a Delhi Metro viaduct being constructed over an operational expressway without interrupting traffic, they added.

DMRC has previously executed such construction works over busy road intersections, including the Moolchand intersection and the Airport Line and Pink Line viaducts at Dhaula Kuan.

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In May, the construction of a metro pillar by DMRC on Indirapuram side of NH 9 / DME led to closure of the slip road connecting NH 9 to CISF Road, said officials.

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