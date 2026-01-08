Doctors, startups discuss use of Artificial Intelligence in hospital at GIMS Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Greater Noida on Tuesday organised a doctors–startups roundtable to examine how AI-based technologies function within a government hospital setting, officials said on Wednesday. Organised by the Centre for Medical Innovation (CMI GIMS), the roundtable brought together clinicians, policymakers, AI experts and MedTech startups to assess whether emerging tools are ready for routine patient care. (HT Archive)

Senior clinicians, including Prof (Dr) Nitin M Gangane, director and CEO of AIIMS Deoghar, and Dr Abhishek Shankar, oncologist at AIIMS Delhi, highlighted the gap between technology development and bedside applicability, underlining the importance of clinical validation before large-scale deployment.

Additional director general of health services Dr Sujata Chaudhary, who formally inaugurated the physical rollout of the AI clinic at GIMS last week, stressed on the need for responsible and evidence-based adoption of artificial intelligence in public hospitals.

The discussions marked the on-ground culmination of India’s first AI clinic established within a government medical institution, following its national online inauguration last week.

GIMS director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Kumar Gupta said government hospitals offered a critical testing environment for AI tools due to high patient volumes, diverse disease profiles and resource constraints. “For artificial intelligence to meaningfully strengthen patient safety and quality of care, it must address real clinical needs and integrate seamlessly into existing workflows. Public hospitals provide the most realistic setting to evaluate whether these technologies are robust, ethical and scalable,” he said.

Doctors and experts from institutions including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Deoghar, IIT Kanpur and NASSCOM participated in the deliberations, along with specialists linked to the NHS London and experts from the United States.