IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Don’t come here to seek votes, says Tikait on politicians coming to UP Gate
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Don’t come here to seek votes, says Tikait on politicians coming to UP Gate

Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday gave a veiled warning to politicians that they will be welcomed to the UP Gate protest site as guests, but no one should visit with the intention of building a voter base
READ FULL STORY
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:04 PM IST

Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday gave a veiled warning to politicians that they will be welcomed to the UP Gate protest site as guests, but no one should visit with the intention of building a voter base. His statement comes in the light of Tikait and farmers protests stationed at the borders of the national Capital drawing criticism over politicians’ visits to protest sites after incidents of violence on Republic Day in Delhi.

“Yahan vote nahi milega, yahan roti mil sakti hai; galatfahmi main mat rehna (you can get food here, but not votes; do not harbour misconceptions). Don’t come here seeking votes. Jung chhidi hui hai (there is a fight going on). This is not the ‘manch’ (stage) for seeking votes. The MPs and MLAs who are coming here are our guests, but they will not be allowed to make speeches from the dais as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (the apex body of farmers’ unions leading the protests) has issued guidelines in this regard,” Tikait said at UP Gate Thursday evening.

He, however, lashed out at the government on issues of heavy barricading at the Delhi-UP border and Ghaziabad and the issue of internet services there being snapped.

“The agitation will be long. Plan ‘A’ went on for 70 days, and we now have plan ‘B’. Under this, we are calling for 15 persons and one tractor to be sent from a village for 10 days of stay here. After 10 days, this group can go home and another group can come here for the protest. With such an arrangement, we can stretch this agitation for long. If we can plan the sowing of our crops, we can plan to prolong our agitation. We sow crops and they sow nails,” Tikait added.

He said if need be, the farmers can resort to underground boring to get water and can also get generator sets and water tanks brought to the site.

He also added that the government should talk to the core-committee at Singhu Border and decide on the issue of repeal of the three new farm laws and a new law on minimum support price.

“For the past three days we have observed that some people have arrived who have different views . We have put a complete ban on speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we will not allow this from the dais as well. There are people who are uploading such videos. They must leave,” Tikait added.

He said that during the Chakka jam planned for February6, protesting farmers in their respective areas should offer milk,groundnuts, fruits and food to people and should also hand over memorandums to their respective district officials. As part of the call, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has called for state and national highways to be blocked.

Since the protests began at UP Gate on November 28, 2020, there have been many instances where speakers have made comments against the government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the dais.

After the developments on Republic day in Delhi, many politicians from opposition parties have visited the UP Gate site. Prominent among those were Delhi’s deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Congress committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu and senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda, while many others have spoken to Tikait over the phone and extended help and support.

The site also saw visits by Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, besides several others who tried to come to UP Gate on Thursday morning but were unable to cross the heavy barricading at the border.

“The protest is completely political; it is a form of masked protest for political opposition. People who have no agenda are resorting to such tactics. They say that farmers are with them. But the farmers are not with them but with PM Modi. There are many people from different political parties who are going there and participating in one way or the other,” said Chandra Mohan, spokesperson and state secretary of BJP – UP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Four held for snatching mobile phones in Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Noida: Noida Police on Thursday arrested four alleged mobile phone snatchers and recovered 29 phones from them
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Security guard arrested for killing colleague over salary dispute in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Ecotech III police on Thursday arrested a security guard for allegedly killing his colleague at an under construction building on Wednesday night after an argument over salary
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Aqua Line metro trains to skip 10 stations from Monday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Noida: Aimed to improve train services and lessen travel time, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said it has decided to skip stations with lower ridership during peak hours on the Aqua Line from Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Sector 18 prostitution ring: Cops asks district admin to seal spa

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Noida: The Noida police have written to the district administration to seal a spa in Sector 18 from where a prostitution ring was allegedly running
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Covid-19 vaccination phase 2: Noida aims to inoculate 18,500 persons in five sessions

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:09 PM IST
NOIDA: The Gautam Budh (GB) Nagar district health department has registered 18,500 people for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to begin on February 5 over five sessions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida sees rise in night temperature, mercury to drop by Saturday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Noida: The city on Thursday witnessed a rise of three degrees Celsius in minimum temperature, while parts of it saw light drizzle thereby dropping the day temperature
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Traffic police set up road safety cell to prevent accidents

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police on Thursday set up a road safety cell for better management of traffic-related issues and preventing accidents
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Medical device park project to be launched soon in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:06 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) on Thursday said the state government will soon announce the medical device park project aimed at creating jobs and bringing in investment
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar district consumer commission directs builder to refund money for wrong info

By Kapil Datta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:05 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a Noida-based developer to refund the deposited amount of 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Don’t come here to seek votes, says Tikait on politicians coming to UP Gate

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:04 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday gave a veiled warning to politicians that they will be welcomed to the UP Gate protest site as guests, but no one should visit with the intention of building a voter base
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Barricading stops MPs from meeting farmers at UP Gate

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:02 PM IST
The multi-layered barricading at the UP Gate border once again came in for criticism as 15 members of parliament (MPs) from different political parties arrived to express solidarity with the protesting farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

UP anti-terrorism squad to build second headquarters near Jewar airport

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad (UPATS) is set to build its second headquarters near Noida International Airport at Jewar as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has agreed to allot land for the new building
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Tweets by international celebrities: Farmers welcome support but say it’s our fight

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Most of the farmers camping at the UP Gate protest site on Wednesday said that they were unaware about the tweets made by American pop singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg in their support
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Pedestrians worst hit by heavy barricading at Delhi-UP border

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Thirty two-year-old Poonam Chaudhary on Wednesday was seen making swift passage through a small jungle area adjacent to the farmers’ protest site at UP Gate
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Discom starts works for three new feeders to provide uninterrupted power to industrial units

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Taking serious notes of the power interruptions faced by industries in different blocks in sector 63, the power distribution company (discom)– Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) – has begun constructing three new feeders
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP