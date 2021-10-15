Dussehra traffic alert: Check diversions, road closures in Noida here

Traffic in Noida has been redirected along some routes and a ban on vehicular movement has been imposed to control the traffic in view of the Dussehra festival, according to the advisory issued by the police. Vehicular movement has been stopped on roads leading to the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A from the Sector 12-22-56 stretch, Sector 10-21 cut, Sector 8, 10, 11, 12 Shivani Market, according to the advisory.

The diversions and prohibition are in place till Friday night when Dussehra celebrations will end at Noida Stadium in Sector 21A, the Noida Police informed in the advisory.

A ban on vehicular movement is also expected on the route between the Metro Chowk and Sector 12-22 crossroad. Other routes, including Sector 31-25, Sector 21-25 PVR, from NTPC Chowk to Sector 12-22, from Sector 20-21-25-26 Jal Vayu Vihar Chowk to Sector 21-25 PVR, are also expected to be affected, the Noida police said in Thursday's notice.

People travelling to Delhi from Sector 12, 22 and 56, will be asked to reroute via Sector 56 and move on the stretch from Sahara Company in Sector 11 and go through Jhandupura. Commuters going from Telephone Exchange towards NTPC, Gijhod will have to divert from Sector 10-21 cut and move via Jal Vayu Vihar and Nithari road. Those going from Sector 12-22-56 towards the stadium will have to move through the Sector 57 roundabout, Gijhod, NTPC and Sector 31-25.

Dussehra, which is also known as Vijay Dashami, is being celebrated in the country on Friday. It is celebrated on the tenth day of the Navratri festival with great enthusiasm across the country.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his wishes on the auspicious occasion. "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Vijaya Dashami," PM Modi tweeted.

