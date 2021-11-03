Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / Eight CCTV cameras installed at Noida-Ghaziabad border
noida news

Eight CCTV cameras installed at Noida-Ghaziabad border

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have installed eight CCTV cameras at Tigri roundabout, which connects Greater Noida West to Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar, to keep a tab on any suspicious movement in the border area
Police officials said that a control room has been set up where four police personnel monitor the area in shifts. (Sourced)
Updated on Nov 04, 2021 12:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have installed eight CCTV cameras at Tigri roundabout, which connects Greater Noida West to Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar, to keep a tab on any suspicious movement in the border area, officials said on Wednesday.

The night vision cameras will help in crime prevention, the officials said, adding that a control room that will work 24x7 has been set up.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that thousands of vehicles pass through the Tigri border every day from Greater Noida West to Ghaziabad and vice versa.

“The cameras have been installed in a way that they clearly capture the vehicles in all four directions. The cameras can catch the vehicles’ registration numbers at night also. We have also set up a control room where four police personnel monitor the area in shifts,” he said.

Anita Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said there are instances when thieves and other criminals commit crime in Noida and flee to Ghaziabad. “These cameras will play an important role in identifying such suspicious persons. We have also installed loudspeakers at the spot which can be used for public announcement, when needed,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

Residents said that the move is important for their safety.

“The Tigri roundabout is about 1.5km from Gaur City. The Noida police and Ghaziabad police have their check posts near the roundabout. However, there are instances when incidents take place and the two district police pass the buck on each other. The CCTV cameras will facilitate the process and also help screen the suspicious persons and vehicles,” said Amarjeet Rathore, a resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida West.

The district police also started a police check post in industrial area in Ecotech 3 on Wednesday. Chander said that the check post is set up at Akash Beban Chowk. “This will play an important role in the safety of industrial sites in the neighbourhood,” he said.

