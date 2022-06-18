Eight new community centres to come up in Greater Noida
GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has sanctioned eight new community centres for recreational activities in areas where residents have been demanding such facilities. These centres will be constructed in Sectors Zeta 1 and Delta 1, Sector Fi-Chi Extension, Sectors 2 and 3, Sector Omicron 1, and Sectors Zu-1 and Zu-3.
Surendra Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Greater Noida authority, approved eight community centres in principle, asking the project department to prepare an estimate and detailed project report. The authority is expected to begin site work in the next three to four months, so that residents can get access to these centres within a year.
“We have directed staff to start work on these eight projects at the earliest so that residents can use them when they need space for weddings and other functions,” CEO Singh said.
CEO Singh has asked the project department to make provisions for a party hall and a kitchen, besides other spaces on the ground floor of these centres. The first floor will house a library for students, and space for indoor games. The authority will tentatively spend ₹1.5 crore on each community centre project. It plans to build at least 32 more such centres in sectors and villages in future, officials said.
“The community centre is a basic requirement in every residential area. But the authority is yet to build one for us despite repeated appeals,” said Alok Nagar, general secretary, residents’ welfare association, Sector Delta 2.
