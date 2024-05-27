Elderly man dies after speeding Audi hits him in Noida

A 64-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in Noida Sector 53 on Sunday morning, said police. CCTV footage of the accident was uploaded on social media website X. While HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video, the clip shows the car to be a high-end vehicle. The man was going to buy milk from the market near his home just when a speeding car hit him from the front at an intersection at 6.30am. (HT Photo)

“The deceased was identified as Janak Dev Shah, a resident of Gijhore in Sector 53. Shah is a retired employee from Akashwani,” said Vivek Kumar Shrivastava, station house officer, Sector 24.

“Shah was going to buy milk from a market near his home when the speeding car hit him from the front at an intersection near Kanchanjunga market at 6.30am,” said SHO Shrivastava. CCTV footage shows the car hitting Shah with such speed that he was flung in the air.

Police said that a passerby called the emergency helpline number 112 and informed them about the accident, after which a police response vehicle (PRV) rushed to the scene and took Shah to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“The registration number of the car is not visible in footage from any CCTV camera we scanned till 6pm. Multiple teams have been formed to review the footage, and efforts are underway to nab the suspect,” the SHO added.

Based on a complaint from Shah’s son Pradeep Shah, a case was registered against the unidentified vehicle driver under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, said police.

Shah’s family said that he would often go out for morning walks and get milk. “On Sunday morning, he left home saying he would return in a few minutes. Later, we received information from our neighbour that he met with an accident near Kanchanjunga market. When we reached the spot, we learned from locals that the police had taken my father to a nearby hospital. As we reached the hospital, we came to know that he was no more,” said Sandeep Shah, another son of the deceased.