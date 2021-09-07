Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
noida news

Emerald court case: SIT holds 8-hour meeting, to stay in Noida for two more days

The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe violations in the map approval of the Supertech’s Emerald Court project will stay in the city for two more days as they are yet to complete its work, officials said on Tuesday
By Vinod Rajput, Noida
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 11:21 PM IST
The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe violations in the map approval of the Supertech’s Emerald Court project will stay in the city for two more days as they are yet to complete its work, officials said on Tuesday.

The members of SIT who reached Noida on Monday were supposed to finish the job of collecting files and other details about the controversial project in two days. Now, the SIT has decided to stay for two more days in connection with this case, the officials said.

On Tuesday, SIT head Sanjiv Mittal, who is also the chairman of the Noida authority, along with other members, started a meeting with the Noida authority’s top officials at 10am that ended at 6.30pm.

“The SIT has asked several questions related to allotment of plot, officials involved in map approval, and why construction was allowed even before the map was approved,” said a senior authority official who attended the meeting with SIT.

“The SIT is trying to figure out as to who were involved in map approval in clear violation of building regulations,” said the official, seeking anonymity.

Mittal and Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari could not be contacted for comments despite repeated attempts.

The SIT was formed by the state government on September 2, two days after the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of Apex and Ceyane towers in the Emerald Court project in Noida’s Sector 93A over grave violation of building norms. The court said the violation was a result of “nefarious complicity” between the Noida authority and the real estate developer. The government has given a week’s time to the team to submit the report.

