Emerald Court project: Noida begins probe into twin tower case

A day after the Supreme Court ordered demolition of the twin towers in Supertech’s Emerald Court housing project in Sector 93A and criticised the Noida Authority for allowing it, the civic body on Wednesday said they began an investigation to identify the officials involved in approval of the project’s plan for the towers.

“The committee will probe into all aspects of this case and submit its report at earliest,” said Ritu Maheshwari chief executive officer of the Noida Authority.

The authority said the investigation will be complete in a week’s time and is being conducted by a two-member team of additional chief executive officers (ACEOs) Praveen Mishra and Neha Sharma.

Once the officials are identified, the authority will take action as per the Supreme Court’s directions, said officials.

Officials said the investigation may check the actions of several high ranking serving and former officials.

As per rules, once a developer submits a proposal, the architect and town planning department sign off on it after following the provisions laid down by the building bylaws. The Noida Authority chief executive officer too approves it for large-size projects, said officials.

The matter was first taken to the Allahabad high court in 2012 by the Emerald Court residents welfare association (RWA) claiming that several rules were violated. On April 11, 2014, the high court ordered the two 40-storey towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- razed, observing that they stood too close to each other. The Noida Authority appealed the verdict claiming that no norm was violated.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said, “The record of this case is replete with instances which highlight the collusion between the officers of Noida with the appellant and its management. The case has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law.”

The court said the demolition should happen in a three month and Supertech would have to pay for it. Every flat owner in the two towers will be refunded their money at a rate of 12% calculated from the time of deposit. It told the Noida Authority to take stern action against officials involved in approving the plans for the towers that violated several rules.

“We have filed an application before the Supreme Court for signed copy of order. Once we get it, we will write to the Noida authority to comply with the order immediately,” said Udaybhan Singh, head of the legal committee of Emerald Court RWA.

Supertech has said it will study the order and decide on the next course of action.