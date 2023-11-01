Entry/exit of Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Crossings Republik to be restructured
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finalised a plan to restructure the entry/exit on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) near Ghaziabad’s Crossings Republik and will soon prepare a detailed plan to start the work, officials familiar with the development said on Wednesday.
The entry/exit point is currently placed in such a way that many commuters going from Ghaziabad towards Delhi drive for several metres on the wrong side of National Highway 9 (NH9) to get onto the DME.
According to the proposed plan, the entry/exit point will be shifted 500 metres towards Lal Kuan. The agency has also proposed an entry point on the Ghaziabad to Delhi lane from NH9 to DME 300 metres after the Crossings Republik township for ease of commuters from Crossings Republik and Greater Noida West.
This will end the need for commuters to drive on the wrong side, and traffic from Crossings Republik and NH9 will merge smoothly with traffic on expressway lanes.
“The plan was approved a couple of days ago, and we will now prepare a detailed project plan before starting work. We will close the entry/exit near Crossings Republik township and create others to streamline traffic flow. The side service lanes near the township will also be widened,” said an NHAI officer who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to discuss the development.
NHAI officials said the project is estimated to cost ₹9.6 crore and work is likely to start in a week or two. HT has accessed a copy of the proposed plan.
The plan also proposes an exit from DME to NH9 near Vijay Nagar Road on the Delhi to Ghaziabad lane to give vehicles access to Ghaziabad city.
The Delhi-Meerut Expressway stretches 59.77 kilometres from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Partapur in Meerut, with a 19km section from UP-Gate to Dasna in Ghaziabad.
The DME, formally inaugurated in December 2021, has 14 lanes for traffic, with three inner lanes on each side meant for the expressway and four outer lanes on each side used as NH9.