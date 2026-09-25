EPE-Yamuna interchange likely to be ready by Diwali

NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) announced on Thursday that the interchange connecting the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) and the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida is set for launch before Diwali.

The cloverleaf interchange near Jaganpur-Afzalpur village — around 10km from Yamuna Expressway’s Zero Point — aims to provide seamless connectivity between the Noida International Airport and Palwal, Kundli, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, officials said. (HT Archive)

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Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) RK Singh said nearly 80 per cent of the construction was completed and the remaining will be finished next month.He said, “While the main structure of the interchange is ready, final works, including bitumen resurfacing, retaining walls, road markings, and installation of street lights, are being completed.”

Yeida officials said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has scheduled project completion by October 15, followed by trials. Once approved, the interchange will be opened to the public before Diwali, officials added.

The cloverleaf interchange near Jaganpur-Afzalpur village — around 10km from Yamuna Expressway’s Zero Point — aims to provide seamless connectivity between the Noida International Airport and Palwal, Kundli, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, officials said.

Singh added, “Currently, no direct link exists between the EPE and the Yamuna Expressway. Therefore, motorists take a 15-20 km detour via Sirsa village and the Bil Akbarpur exit of the EPE, resulting in longer travel times and frequent traffic bottlenecks.”

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{{^usCountry}} Pushpendra Singh, a Noida resident, said the upcoming interchange is crucial for motorists arriving from the EPE. “Currently, the internal roads are already congested, resulting in poor traffic movement. This adds about 30 minutes to our travel time. Therefore, a direct link between the EPE and the Yamuna Expressway will immensely help commuters,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pushpendra Singh, a Noida resident, said the upcoming interchange is crucial for motorists arriving from the EPE. “Currently, the internal roads are already congested, resulting in poor traffic movement. This adds about 30 minutes to our travel time. Therefore, a direct link between the EPE and the Yamuna Expressway will immensely help commuters,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Spread over 83 hectares, the project comprises four entry and four exit ramps with a combined length of 13 km. Conceived in 2019, it was initially estimated to cost ₹75.5 crore and was expected to be completed within 18 months.

However, construction was delayed due to farmers’ protests over land compensation. The project remained stalled for several years before the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved the transfer of the project to NHAI in April 2025. The revised project cost reached ₹270 crore, said officials.

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Yeida has also cleared 64 per cent additional compensation for affected farmers, allowing construction to gather momentum, officials said.