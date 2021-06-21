Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ethics seminars held at three medical colleges in GB Nagar

Ethics seminars were held at three medical colleges in GB Nagar as per directives from the Uttar Pradesh government over the weekend
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Ethics seminars were held at three medical colleges in GB Nagar as per directives from the Uttar Pradesh government over the weekend.

On Saturday, Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute (SSPHPGTI) held the seminar while on Monday, Sharda Hospital concluded the same with an address from the district magistrate to 400 medical professionals.

“These seminars are being conducted regularly for the past one year on every 1st and 3rd Saturdays of each month, to discuss the ethical issues that the doctors face in dealing with the patients during the pandemic and to boost the morale of all health care workers,” said Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, Director, GIMS.

