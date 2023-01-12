EVs hog the limelight as Auto Expo gets underway in Greater Noida

Calling the automobile industry the “growth engine” of the Indian economy, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said the industry has the most important role to play in achieving the Prime Minister’s dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and of making India a $5 trillion economy.

Formally inaugurating the biennial Auto Expo-Motor Show 2023 -- it is retuning after three years this time owing to Covid restrictions last year -- on Thursday, Gadkari also joked that it was his ministry’s responsibility to increase the business of automobile industry. “We are making roads, which is the reason why people are purchasing vehicles from the market,” he said.

The auto expo, being held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, will open to public from Friday. Organisers of the event are expecting a footfall of over 600,000 during the course of the six-day event, which is themed ”Explore the World of Future Mobility”.

Over 114 industry stakeholders, including 48 vehicle manufacturers, are exhibiting at the show.

Rajesh Menon, director general of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the event organiser, said, “We are expecting a footfall higher than that of 2020 as there are several more launches in the EV sector this time and the focus of the public is also shifting to electric vehicles.”

Proving him correct, electric vehicles hogged the limelight on the first day of Auto Expo 2023 with the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors and MG Motor showcasing their futuristic products, while also committing to invest in sustainable mobility.

The show opened with the global premiere of Suzuki Motor Corporation’s concept electric SUV ‘eVX’ which is slated to hit the market by 2025.

Officers of the Gautam Budh Nagar police said traffic and security arrangements are in place in and around the venue in Greater Noida. “The security at the venue is being managed by the Central Industrial Security Forces, along with a heavy force deployment of local police and two companies of provincial armed constabulary as well. Bomb disposal squads and dog squads are also on standby.

Traffic diversions have been put in place around the venue,” said RS Chhabi, joint commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The timings of show will be from 11am to 8pm. On January 13, the show will be open only to business-exclusive ticket-holders, with each ticket priced at ₹750. On January 14 and 15, the ticket is priced at ₹475 while on January 16,17 and 18, the tickets will be available for ₹350 each.

Apart from online portals, the tickets will be available at IEML Greater Noida box office and certain metro stations in Delhi NCR- Rajiv Chowk, Botanical Garden, Hauz Khas, Kashmere Gate, Huda City Centre, Mandi House, Sector 51 Noida and Knowledge Park-2, Greater Noida.

