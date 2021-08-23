Execute registry or lose property, Greater Noida authority to its allottees

The Greater Noida authority on Sunday said that it has asked over 3,500 flat or plot buyers to register their properties by August 31, 2021, failing which they will lose the allotment.

“We are reminding 3,586 allottees that they now have only a week to execute the registry of their respective property. If they fail to do it, then they will lose the right over their properties,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority.

According to the officials, these property buyers -- 221 of them flat buyers -- who had been allotted the properties at various points in the past 10 years, did not register them to evade stamp duty, fixed registry charges and other registration expenses.

The flats and plots are located in sectors Gamma 1 and 2, Alpha 1 and 2, Beta 1 and 2, Delta 1 and 2, sectors 2 and 3, Omicron 3, Chi 3, Chi 4 and Eta 1, among others. These are posh areas and most of the properties are occupied there, said the officials.

“We issued these property owners the warning notices in this regard. Once the land allotment is cancelled, they will lose their right over the property,” said Chand.

If an allotment is cancelled, then the authority restores the right to property only after recovering a penalty.

“If the property owner fails to pay the penalty, then the allotment will stay cancelled and the flat or plot will be allotted to somebody else,” said Chand.