Ex-serviceman booked for threatening a retired woman office to withdraw harassment case

A 58-year-old ex-serviceman was booked on Monday for criminal intimidation at the Beta 2 police station after he allegedly threatened a 45-year-old retired woman lieutenant colonel to make her take back a sexual harassment complaint that she filed against him on July 27, said police, adding that efforts are underway to nab him.

The suspect also allegedly assaulted a witness in the sexual harassment case and was booked on charges of attempt to murder as well, said police.

“The survivor, a retired lieutenant colonel and resident of Beta-2, in her complaint said the suspect was her neighbour and he was pressuring her to withdraw the sexual harassment case or be ready to face dire consequences,” said an investigator associated with the case, asking not to be named.

“The survivor further alleged that the suspect also verbally abused her every time she stepped out of her home,” stated the FIR,” the investigator said.

In her complaint to the police,the woman officer said on July 27, when she was walking through the colony park, the suspect came along with his wife and began stalking her. When she protested and warned him to stop the harassment, he misbehaved in full public view and hurled abuses at her.

Subsequently, the incident was reported at Beta-2 police station, and a sexual harassment case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code was registered on July 30.

The police officer said, “The suspect even attacked a witness in the case. On August 20, when the witness, a captain, went to the temple in the colony, the suspect approached him in anger and hit him on the head with an iron rod for appearing in court as a witness in the sexual harassment case.”

Greater Noida, additional deputy commissioner of police, Ashok Kumar said, “Based on a complaint given by the survivor, a case under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered against the suspect and efforts are underway to nab him.”

Beta-2, station house officer, Vinod Mishra said, “The suspect got bail a fortnight ago and since then, he was threatening survivor to withdraw the case. The suspect’s name has been withheld to protect the identity of survivor and further investigation is underway in the case.”

