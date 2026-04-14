Factory workers protest: UP Police crackdown on misinformation

The Uttar Pradesh police will identify social media accounts and file FIRs against those found spreading misinformation or sharing unverified visuals about the protest by factory workers, officials said on Monday.

Police said two FIRs have been filed against two such social media accounts.

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To prevent the spread of rumors, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has launched a helpline appealing to the public to inform the authorities if they come across any such online accounts. Police said two FIRs have been filed against two such social media accounts.

“To discourage spread of false and unverified information about the incident, we have decided to identify those accounts where some people are sharing unverified videos and information. We have filed FIRs against two handles so far, and more FIRs will be filed against those found violating the law. A separate team is identifying such accounts on X, YouTube and Instagram. Also, we have arrested at least three dozen people involved in the agitation in multiple incidents,” said Dr RN Mishra, joint commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the district magistrate Medha Roopam appealed that workers who wish to work should not face inconvenience and that factory management should establish cordial communication with workers and provide proper information in line with government guidelines. Officials said the administration directed that CCTV cameras at the main gates of all factories be kept in working condition for worker welfare so that timely help can be provided and a peaceful environment restored. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the district magistrate Medha Roopam appealed that workers who wish to work should not face inconvenience and that factory management should establish cordial communication with workers and provide proper information in line with government guidelines. Officials said the administration directed that CCTV cameras at the main gates of all factories be kept in working condition for worker welfare so that timely help can be provided and a peaceful environment restored. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Further, the administration also set up a control room to ensure worker welfare and maintain peace. Industrial units and workers can report any issue to this control room at phone numbers 1202978231, 1202978232, 1202978862 and 1202978702 for prompt action, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further, the administration also set up a control room to ensure worker welfare and maintain peace. Industrial units and workers can report any issue to this control room at phone numbers 1202978231, 1202978232, 1202978862 and 1202978702 for prompt action, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The DM has directed officers concerned to conduct regular inspections of industrial units to safeguard workers’ interests and maintain continuous dialogue between workers and management, so any dispute can be resolved at initial stage. She also urged the public to trust only authorised and verified information. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DM has directed officers concerned to conduct regular inspections of industrial units to safeguard workers’ interests and maintain continuous dialogue between workers and management, so any dispute can be resolved at initial stage. She also urged the public to trust only authorised and verified information. {{/usCountry}}

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“The district administration will work in an impartial, transparent and sensitive manner to protect the interests of all parties, ensuring industrial activities in the district continue smoothly, safely and in an orderly manner,” Roopam said.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held in Sector 6 to discuss the situation. Noida Entrepreneurs Association president Vipin Malhan, Noida Apparel Export Cluster president Lalit Thukral and other entrepreneurs were present and they assured help in addressing the ongoing conflict. Chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh, police commissioner Laxmi Singh, DM Medha Roopam and other district-level officers also attended the meeting.

Addressing the meet virtually, principal secretary (labour) of Uttar Pradesh MKS Sundaram and labour commissioner of Uttar Pradesh Markandey Shahi maintained that the state government will protect the interests of both workers and entrepreneurs.

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Sundaram said that under the new labour codes, several key provisions are being implemented in the interest of workers.

“These include guaranteed minimum wage, timely and full wage payment, equal pay for equal work, extra payment for overtime, regulation of working hours, prohibition of exploitation, social security (EPF and ESI), gratuity, and extending social security coverage to unorganised and gig workers. In addition, job security, legal compensation in case of retrenchment, notice or pay in lieu of notice, safe workplaces, weekly holidays, special provisions for women workers, and an effective mechanism for speedy redressal of grievances are being ensured. Strict action will be taken against any form of exploitation,” Sundaram said.

The labour commissioner of Uttar Pradesh Markandey Shahi appealed to all stakeholders to trust information only from official sources and to avoid rumours, misleading messages or unverified information on social media.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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