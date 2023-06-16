Farmers escalate protest against Noida authority

Hundreds of farmers from 81 villages intensified a protest against the Noida authority on Friday, claiming that the officials had not fulfilled their promises.

The farmers plan to gather daily until their demands regarding land compensation are met. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The farmers are demanding increased compensation for their land, residential plots, and other benefits in response to land acquisition for planned development.

Under the scorching heat, hundreds of farmers arrived at the Noida authority’s administrative office in Sector 6 around 1pm. They shouted slogans against the authority officials, initially gathering at the Harola community center before proceeding to the main administrative building.

However, the police and authority officials halted their progress at the police barricade. The authority officer on Special Duty, Prasun Diwvedi, invited a delegation inside the office for discussions, but the farmers refused the request.

Furthermore, the farmers declined to meet with Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari, insisting on meeting with higher-ranking Uttar Pradesh government officials, either authority’s Chairman Manoj Kumar Singh or Chief Secretary DS Mishra, to find a resolution to their issues.

“We have been protesting for the last two years, demanding a 64% increase in land compensation for all farmers and 10 % of the total acquired land for residential use, among other issues. Despite numerous protests, the authority CEO has promised assistance and swift implementation, but nothing has materialized. We have made it clear that our protest will continue daily until a senior official meets us and listens to our demands for a solution or justice,” said Sukhbir Yadav, president of Bharatiya Kisan Ekta Sangh, leading the protest.

However, when it began to rain around 4pm, the farmers had to return home, with a plan to resume the protest the following day.

However, when it began to rain around 4pm, the farmers had to return home, with a plan to resume the protest the following day.

“The farmers are still unhappy because, within a family of four brothers, only two have received residential plots and a 64% increase in compensation, while the remaining two face injustice. If land has been acquired, all members of a family or village should receive the same benefits. The authority must either deliver justice or face our protests,” said Rinku Chauhan, a farmer from Nagli Wazidpur village.

Noida authority has given so far hiked compensation and residential plots only to those farmers who filed cases in Allahabad high court. And those who did not file cases, have not got the benefit.

On April 17, 1976, the Uttar Pradesh government established the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (Noida) and developed approximately 20,000 hectares of agricultural land between Delhi and Greater Noida. Subsequently, land was acquired in 1997, 2002, and 2009, with the authority providing compensation for the acquired land. However, many farmers were dissatisfied with the compensation provided by the authority.

To address the farmers’ concerns, the authority decided in 1998 to grant 5% developed plots (5% of the total acquired land) to all farmers whose land was acquired between 1997 and 2002. Following an order from the Allahabad high court in 2006, the authority allocated the plots to farmers whose land was acquired between 2002 and 2009. Nevertheless, numerous farmers remained unsatisfied and continued to stage protests.

In response to the situation, Prasun Diwvedi, said, “We are ready for discussions, and the authority will make appropriate decisions regarding their demands.”

