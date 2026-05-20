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Farmers in Yeida area to get additional compensation after a decade

Farmers from seven villages will receive increased compensation for land given to the Yamuna Expressway project, totaling ₹591 crore, after a decade-long wait.

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:28 am IST
By Vinod Rajput
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GREATER NOIDA: The farmers who gave away land for the Yamuna Expressway project are set to receive a hiked compensation, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) officials said on Tuesday.

The move will benefit 340 farmers from seven villages -- Jaganpur Afzalpur, Dankaur, Nilauni Shahpur, Mirzapur, Salarpur, and Achheja Bujurg -- between Greater Noida and Jewar Toll, said officials. (HT Archive)

The move will benefit 340 farmers from seven villages -- Jaganpur Afzalpur, Dankaur, Nilauni Shahpur, Mirzapur, Salarpur, and Achheja Bujurg -- between Greater Noida and Jewar Toll, said officials.

“This is a relief for farmers who have been waiting for more than a decade. The 340 farmers who gave land for the Yamuna Expressway will soon receive additional compensation as Jaypee Infratech Limited has given 53 crore to us. This money will be distributed among farmers via camps so that they can get their money,” Yeida’s chief executive officer (CEO) RK Singh told media on Tuesday.

Notably, farmers who gave land for the 165 km long Yamuna Expressway from Greater Noida to Agra had been demanding additional hiked compensation for their agriculture land for a long time.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

greater noida land acquisition yamuna expressway
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