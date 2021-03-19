Farmers protest against Greater Noida authority

GREATER NOIDA: Farmers protested against the Greater Noida authority, near its main administration office in sector Knowledge Park 5 from 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday, after the Uttar Pradesh government refused to provide them with residential plots and increase the land compensation among other benefits.

Following the protest, top officials of the Greater Noida authority have assured the farmers that they will address their demands.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier decided that it will not give the farmers a 4-time hike from the prevailing circle rate, 20% developed land against the total acquired land, and reservation in government jobs among other benefits. The state government took the decision after farmers from Bodaki and Palla sold their lands to the Greater Noida authority, through direct registration.

There are two ways to take land from the farmers: either by implementing provisions of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, or through direct land purchase.

The farmers have given their lands to the Greater Noida authority through direct registration. They do not deserve the benefits given to the farmers from nearby villages, according to the UP government.

“If the UP government and the Greater Noida authority do not accept our demands, we will protest again. We are ending our protest today, with the hope that the officials will address our issues and discuss it with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for a solution,” said Manish Kumar, a farmer from Bodaki.

Sachin Kumar, officer on special duty, Greater Noida authority, and other officials reached the protest site on Thursday and assured the farmers that their issues will be resolved soon.

Around 500 farmers, including 200 women, reached the protest site in their cars and tractors. The authority has called in around 300 police constables, fire tender and buses to handle a crisis situation — only if the farmers try to disturb the peace in the area, said the officials.

“The authority has assured us that our demands will be discussed, and the farmers will meet the UP CM in a month for a solution,” said Praveen Kumar, another farmer.

Sachin Kumar, OSD, Greater Noida authority, said, “The authority will discuss their demands and take appropriate action.”