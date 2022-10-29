Farmers protest against UP government, demand better compensation for land in Noida airport project

Farmers whose land is earmarked for the Noida International Airport (NIA) project in Jewar staged a protest against the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, demanding better compensation and rehabilitation package for their families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two groups of farmers resorted to protests against the government. The first group’s land has already been acquired and the work of the airport runway is already underway on the acquired land. This group staged a protest at Jewar Bangar airport township, where they got residential plots.

They demanded that their compensation be hiked so that it matches the ₹3,100 per square metres that is being given to the other group of farmers whose land is to be acquired for the second phase of the airport project.

The second group of farmers, whose land is yet to be acquired, staged a protest at Greater Noida’s Sector Omega 1, where the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) office is located. They demand that their residential plots should be provided in Modelpur village instead of Faleda village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The administration is planning to give us plots at a location where the Yamuna flood water will reach during the rainy season. Also, the site is not connected with proper roads,” said Sumit Singh, a Ranhera farmer, whose land is to be acquired for the second phase of the airport project.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who briefed the media about the progress on farmers’ consent for the second phase said, “At least 82% farmers have given their consent for the airport’s second phase and we will talk to those who are protesting and address their issues.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON