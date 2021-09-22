Farmers protest at Loni’s Mandola: Eight booked for digging up pits in green belt

The Ghaziabad police have booked eight farmers, including their leader Manvir Teotia, for allegedly digging up pits in the green belt area at Loni’s Mandola as part of their ongoing protest that started on September 15.

The farmers, however, have continued their protest by sitting in the 17 pits dug up at Mandola to press for amendments to the Centre’s new farm laws and also to get more compensation for their lands acquired under the Mandola housing scheme of the UP Housing and Development Board (UPHDB).

“The FIR was lodged against the farmers at Tronica City police station on a complaint given by housing board officials on September 18. The farmers are still continuing with their protests,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural).

According to police, the case was registered under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (causing damages), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Meanwhile, Teotia said that they are holding protest peacefully at the site. “The housing board has lodged an FIR against us, but we will continue with our peaceful protest at the site,” Teotia said.

Neeraj Tyagi, another farmer leader who was also named in the FIR, said, “Seven farmers, including our leader, are continuing with hunger strike while others are sitting in the pits as part of the protest. Our protest will continue. Some women volunteers have also joined the protest.”

DB Singh, superintending engineer from UPHDB, said that police will investigate the matter. “The farmers have dug up pits in the green belt and this is causing obstruction on the road. It is now up to police to investigate the case,” Singh said.