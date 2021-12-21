Farmers start hunger strike against Noida Authority over unraised issues

A group of farmers here launched an indefinite hunger strike on Monday as part of their protest against the Noida Authority over a host of demands, including hiked compensation for their land acquired in the past.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh reached the protest site during the day, and assured them of raising their issue in Parliament.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) also extended support to the protesting farmers, who have been staging demonstrations for the last four months.

Bharatiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) leader Sukhwir Pehelwan, alias Sukhwir Khalifa, said that for the last few months, residents of 81 villages of Noida have been knocking on the doors of the Noida Authority with their demands but nothing has happened so far.

"As a result, 10 people, including myself, have started this indefinite hunger strike today. Our fight will continue till our demands are met," Pehelwan told PTI.

The protestors include residents of Sadarpur, Bahlolpur, Gejha, Barola, Sorkha, and Sarfabad among other villages in Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said the ongoing protest is to demand increased compensation for their land acquired by the Noida Authority over the past several years and a plot of 10 per cent size of their land, among others.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh, along with party supporters and local functionaries, reached the protest site during the day and extended support to them, AAP spokesperson Sanjeev Nigam said.

"Singh, who is also AAP's in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, assured the farmers and villagers of Noida that he will raise their issue in Parliament," Nigam said.

BKP's Sukhwir Pehelwan said the protestors got a phone call from former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who has assured them of his party's support.

There was no official response from the Noida Authority over the issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}