Farmhouse raided in Noida Sector 135, unauthorised party busted

Noida: A farmhouse located in the Yamuna floodplains near Sector 135 was raided by a joint team of the excise and the police department on Friday night where an unauthorised party was allegedly taking place. Three people were arrested while nine bottles of foreign liquor and 30 bottles of beer were seized, said the police.

Explaining why the party was deemed an unauthorised affair, officials of the excise department said: “In order to serve alcohol in farmhouse parties, organisers are required to take a temporary one-day license. But that was not followed here. Moreover, the liquor which was being served at the party was for sale in Delhi only and not in UP, which further made serving it an illegal act. We have registered a case and due action will be taken against the responsible parties,” said RB Singh, district excise officer.

According to police officers, the action was taken based on a tip-off late Friday about an unauthorised party allegedly taking place at the farmhouse.

“There are a lot of farmhouses in the area but very few of them are given out for commercial activities. A joint team from the Expressway police station and the excise department reached the spot and found a party taking place there. The men and women at the gathering were let go after questioning but the three organisers of the party were taken into police custody,” said a senior police officer, requesting not to be identified.

The arrested suspects were identified as Kapil Kumar and Praveen Rathi, both residents of Delhi, and Lalit Kumar, a Noida resident. Police officers said that the owner and manager of the property were allegedly aware of the gathering at the farmhouse and have also been booked, and that efforts are on to trace them.

The suspects were booked under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act at the Expressway police station.