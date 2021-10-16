Festive mood takes over GB Nagar as Durga Puja, Dussehra celebrations conclude

The nine-day Navratri festival and Durga Puja came to a close on Friday with the celebration of Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami. In the morning, residents took out processions from Durga Puja pandals to immerse the idols of goddess Durga in artificial ponds or pits created by the authorities, and in the evening, residents burnt effigies of Ravan, his brother Kumbhkaran and son Meghnad to signify the victory of good over evil.

At Sector 25’s Jalvayu Vihar Sanskritik Kalyan Samiti Durga Puja, residents held the Sindoor Khela ritual with caution. The ritual involves smearing vermilion or ‘sindoor’ on the idol of goddess Durga and on married women to mark the conclusion of Durga Puja on Vijayadashami.

“Only about 20-30 women were allowed to celebrate the ritual at a time. This was followed by a small procession comprising four-five people who took the Durga idol to the artificial water pit in Sector 25 for immersion,” said Jaya De, one of the organisers.

The Noida authority created six water pits in sectors 25, 62, 116-117,120,105 and 135 to facilitate idol immersion by Durga Puja committees across the city.

“In line with Covid-19 protocols, only about four-five people went to immerse the idol in the artificial water pit created in Sector 105 by the authorities,” said Saugata Dasgupta from Lotus Boulevard Sanskritik Samiti in Sector 100.

According to organisers, cooperation from the police ensured the five-day Durga Puja festivities took place smoothly.

“Though entry to each Durga Puja pandal was restricted to just 100 people, on the eighth and ninth (ashtami and navami) days, the number of people at the pandal began to increase. However, as soon as the police were alerted of the situation, they started managing the crowd,” said Anupam Banerjee from Noida Kalibari Durga Puja in Sector 26.

By evening, as residents started collecting to watch the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad being burned at Ramlila ground in Noida Stadium and in Sector 62, several hundred policemen were deployed on the ground. Authorities said 70-foot-tall effigies of Ravana were erected at both Ramlila grounds.

“Almost 400 policemen were deployed in areas around the Ramlila grounds in Noida. This included 15 inspectors, 50 sub-inspectors and 300 constables. Apart from this, one company of Provincial Armed Constabulary, police guards, anti-riot teams and fire services were also on the ground as a precautionary measure,” said Rannvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

As per a Noida traffic police advisory, vehicular movement was halted on roads leading to the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A.

“The first five days of Ramlila saw a footfall of at least 8,000. But on Navami and Dussehra, the footfall crossed 12,000. None of the visitors were allowed to enter the grounds without face masks and hand sanitiser was placed at each entrance,” said TN Chaurasia, president of Shri Sanatan Dharm Ramlila Committee.

The spectators, meanwhile, were ecstatic to be celebrating in public after two years. Public celebrations were not allowed last year to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“It is refreshing to participate in Dussehra festivities this year,” said Ruchika Rathore, a visitor to the Ramlila organised by Shri Ram Mitra Mandal Noida Ramlila Committee (SRMMC) in Sector 62.

The Shri Ramlila Committee in Greater Noida did not organise the nine-day theatrical retelling of Ramayana this year, and, instead, played a three-hour-long Ramlila recording on an LCD screen at the Ramlila grounds in Site-4.

“After watching the show, the effigies were set afire. We hope that by next year we are able to defeat Covid-19 and can return to our usual celebrations,” said Vinod Kasana, one of the organisers in Greater Noida.

