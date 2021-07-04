Fine for flouting speed limit, crash barriers on Yamuna Expressway soon

Authorities have said several measures, including monitoring vehicle speed and installing crash barriers, will be implemented to curb accidents on Yamuna Expressway. "Work is being done to boost safety measures on Yamuna Expressway. Whatever is better will be done. Right now the work of installing crash beam barriers on both sides of the divider is going on," Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), was quoted as saying by Live Hindustan.

The Yamuna Authority is now preparing to set up time booths at zero points on both sides of the expressway from Greater Noida and Agra, according to Live Hindustan, HT's sister publication. Authorities will get to know the time vehicles enter the expressway and their speed will be monitored through these time booths. If someone crosses the expressway in less than the stipulated time, they will be fined. At present, most of the challans are based on the speed limit between the toll tax.

Light vehicles can travel at a speed of 100 km per hour on the Yamuna Expressway. Yamuna Expressway Management fines motorists based on the distance between two tolls and if someone covers the distance at a higher speed than the fixed limit, they are fined. This invoicing is done online.

Under the new system, if motorists cross the 165km long expressway in less than the stipulated time, they will be fined. Experts say once the time booth is set up, people will travel within the prescribed limit and accidents can be curbed.

Live Hindustan reported that crash barriers are being installed on both sides of the Yamuna Expressway divider by a Gujarat-based company. The barriers will prevent a vehicle from getting into the other lane in case of an accident and can reduce the magnitude of the accident.

Vehicles that are involved in an accident on the expressway will also be put on display as a reminder to people about the dangers of overspeeding, according to Live Hindustan.

There have been thousands of accidents and hundreds of deaths and serious injuries on the Yamuna Expressway. The alarming number of accidents on the Yamuna Expressway has prompted experts to call for the effective intervention of the Centre and state government.

