Two killed, six injured as car hits truck on Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida: Two persons died while six others were injured when their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) allegedly hit a stationary truck on the Yamuna Expressway on Friday. Police said that the speeding MUV was going to Faridabad from Darbhanga in Bihar when the accident took place in the Jewar area.

Umesh Bahadur, station house officer, Jewar police station, said that the eight persons were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. “A truck was parked on the roadside. The MUV hit the stationary truck on the Agra-Noida side and all the occupants were badly injured,” he said.

Officials said that a police team reached the spot after getting the information about the accident from some passersby and rushed them to a private hospital where two persons – Amit Kumar, 30, and Suresh Thakur, 60, died.

Kumar was driving the MUV while Thakur was sitting next to him, the officials said. The injured were identified as Manoj Kumar, 40, his wife Sanju, 38, and their four sons Sachin, 17, Prem, 15, Chandan, 11 and Vijay, 5. The car was also badly damaged in the accident, they said.

Police said that Manoj worked as an AC mechanic in Faridabad. He had visited his native place in Bihar sometime back and was returning with the family members on Friday. The two deceased were his extended relatives.

Bahadur, the SHO, said that the police seized the truck, but its driver managed to escape. “We traced the truck owner who said that the driver was feeling sleepy and hence he had parked the truck on the roadside to take a nap. We have registered an FIR against the truck driver under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. We have launched a search to arrest him,” he said.

Recently, several accidents have taken place on the Yamuna Expressway. On June 28, a 28-year-old motorcycle enthusiast from Delhi had died after his speeding vehicle allegedly collided with his friend’s motorcycle on the expressway. Police had said that the riders were racing their motorcycles which led to the accident. His friend had succumbed to injuries the next day.

On June 13, three persons were killed while two others injured when their car hit a stationary truck on the expressway. The victims were residents of Delhi, police had said.

On March 19, four persons had died in a collision between a mini-truck and a speeding SUV on the expressway. A Tata 407 was going from Delhi to Agra when its front tyre got punctured near Falonda cut in Rabupura. The truck driver lost the control of the vehicle which hit the divider and came on the Agra-Noida side of the expressway. However, at the same time a Maruti Suzuki Brezza coming from Mathura to Noida hit the truck leading to four casualties, police had said.