Two people jump off 3rd floor of Greater Noida building to escape fire

NOIDA: Five people were injured after a fire broke out at a commercial complex in Greater Noida west on Thursday afternoon.

Greater Noida: People attempt to jump after a fire broke out at a shopping complex in Greater Noida on Thursday (PTI/Video Grab)

Gautam Budh Nagar chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey said the fire broke out on the third floor of Galaxy Plaza located in Sector 4 of Greater Noida west around 1pm. “Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot as soon as we received information about the fire. Five people were injured, of which three are admitted to hospital,” he said.

Bisrakh police station house officer Anil Rajpoot said two people sustained injuries when they jumped from the third floor to escape the fire.

Videos of the incident showed thick smoke billowing out of the third floor of the complex. A man and a woman were seen jumping from the window on the third floor in an attempt to escape the fire.

Central Noida deputy commissioner of police Anil Kumar Yadav said locals placed cushions on the ground for those trying to jump. “Due to the presence of mind of the locals in the area, the two people who were jumping from the third floor, did not receive serious injuries as cushions were placed before they jumped. The work of the locals during the fire incident is commendable,” he said.

“The third person admitted to the hospital suffered minor burns. All the injured people are stable and there is no loss of life,” said Rajpoot.

Chaubey added that the fire prima facie broke out due to a short circuit. It was doused by firefighters in about 20 minutes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ashni Dhaor Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since. ...view detail