Fire breaks at Noida garment factory; none hurt

Noida: A fire broke out on the terrace of a garment factory in Noida’s Sector 3 on Monday afternoon, gutting washing machines, solar panels, and a plastic roof kept there, said fire officials, adding, however, no casualty was reported, and the blaze was extinguished within half-an-hour. The factory staff had already begun trying to control the blaze, using a fire management system before it could spread further, said fire officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The factory is located in a seven-storey building Block B, and the incident occurred at 2.55pm, they added.

“The fire is suspected to have erupted due to a short-circuit in the solar panel. The fire spread thick smoke in the area,” said Gautam Budh Nagar chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

“As soon as we received information at 2.55pm from locals at the fire control room, three fire tenders from nearby fire stations were dispatched to the spot. We were informed that a few people were stuck in the building, so a hydraulic crane was also dispatched. However, after inspection, it was found that all employees had safely evacuated the building,” said Phase 1 fire officer Shiv Narayan Singh.

