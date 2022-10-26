Fire breaks out at G Noida high-rise on Diwali night, no one hurt

Greater Noida: A fire broke out on Monday evening at a high-rise apartment in Greater Noida West when residents were busy celebrating Diwali. Fire officials said that while the fire started on the 17th floor of the building, it soon spread to the 18th floor through a balcony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Arun Kumar Singh, chief fire officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, the department received information about the fire at 9.56pm on Monday.

“The fire was reported from the B-2 tower in Vedantam housing society in Greater Noida West. A woman and her 10-year-old son were present inside their home when the fire started, but they were able to escape on time. As part of fire safety measures on the night of Diwali, a fire tender was stationed at Gaur Chowk in Greater Noida West, which was immediately deployed as soon as the fire department was informed about the incident,” said Singh.

Additionally, three more fire tenders were rushed to the spot by the department. “It took over one hour for fire safety officials to douse the fire. Though there was no loss of life, the 17th floor flat suffered major loss of valuables. The 18th floor flat suffered lesser damages as only their balcony had been engulfed by the fire, which was also doused on time by our personnel,” Singh added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained by the personnel though it is suspected that it was caused due to lighting lamps for Diwali.

Soon after the incident, residents expressed concerns regarding fire safety arrangements at the residential society. “The society’s fire safety system was not working at the time the fire broke out. Valuables worth lakhs of rupees have been damaged due to the fire. A probe panel should be set against the builder as he is handling the maintenance of the society,” said a resident.

When asked about the non-functional fire management system at the high-rise housing society, Singh said, “The fire safety system of the building was found defunct. A complaint in this matter has been lodged against the builder at the chief judicial magistrate court of Gautam Budh Nagar by the fire department”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, a total of 13 fire incidents were reported across the district on Diwali night.

“Between 6am on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, a total of 13 fire incidents were reported across Gautam Budh Nagar district. Out of the 13 fire incidents, five were reported in garbage dumps near residential areas, while eight incidents were reported from residential and commercial areas of which seven were minor requiring deployment of only one motor fire engine (MFE) and one was at Vedantam society in Greater Noida, which required four fire tenders,” Singh added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON