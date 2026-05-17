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Fire breaks out at two garment units in Noida Sector 63; no casualties

A fire caused by an AC explosion damaged two garment units in Noida, but all 150 workers evacuated safely; no injuries reported.

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:46 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Noida: A major fire engulfed two garment manufacturing units in Sector 63 after an air-conditioner (AC) installed in one of the units exploded on Saturday afternoon, fire department officials said.

Nearly 150 workers present inside safely evacuated the premises after the fire broke out, officials said. (Sunil Ghosh / HT)

The blaze caused significant damage inside the units, but no injuries or casualties were reported, officials said. Nearly 150 workers present inside safely evacuated the premises after the fire broke out, they added.

According to the fire department, the incident was reported around 2pm and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze prompted a large-scale firefighting operation involving 16 fire tenders, officials said.

Chief fire officer (CFO) of Gautam Budh Nagar, Pradeep Kumar, said the fire broke out after an air-conditioner installed in one of the units exploded, causing flames to rapidly spread across both factories.

“The fire had spread considerably by the time the teams reached the spot. Fire tenders from nearby stations, including units from Ghaziabad and private companies, were also roped in,” CFO Kumar said, adding that the blaze was brought under control in about an hour.

 
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Home / Cities / Noida / Fire breaks out at two garment units in Noida Sector 63; no casualties
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