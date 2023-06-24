Delivery man on bike robbed after abducted in van from flyover in Ghaziabad

A 28-year-old food delivery executive was allegedly abducted by several men in a van on the intervening night of June 19 and 20 from the Diamond flyover in Kavi Nagar and robbed of valuables before being dumped at Masuri (NH9) in Ghaziabad, police said on Saturday, adding that number of suspects and their identity are yet to be ascertained.

According to victim, his bike was also stolen. (Representative Image)

The victim, identified as Hemant Rastogi, resident of Mahendra Enclave in Shastri Nagar, filed a complaint at Kavi Nagar police station and an FIR was registered on Friday under section 392 (robbery), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Around 2.42 am on the night of the incident, a group of men in a van stopped my bike on the Diamond flyover, and forcibly took me into their vehicle. They beat me up midway and robbed me of my purse, mobile phone, helmet and bag. They threw me near Masuri (NH9) and I managed to make my way back to the flyover on foot late at night, only to discover that my bike was missing,” Rastogi said in the FIR.

Section 379 (theft) was also added in the FIR, police added.

“An investigation is underway. We are also getting help from CCTV footage in the area to ascertain the incident. The bike of the complainant is also missing. We have registered an FIR based on the complaint made by Rastogi,” said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP (Kavi Nagar).

