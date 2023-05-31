Meth made in Greater Noida was smuggled outside India via coastal ports, say police

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have dismantled a foreign drug syndicate operating out of Greater Noida and, over the course of 15 days, seized 70 kilograms of methamphetamine, commonly known as meth, and exposed two illicit laboratories involved in the manufacturing of this recreational drug. Thirteen foreign nationals have been apprehended in connection with these operations, highlighting the international reach of the syndicate.

The house from where the meth lab busted on Tuesday was being operated. (Gautam Budh Nagar Police)

Preliminary investigations have unveiled a highly organized network that smuggled drugs out of the country by concealing them in cargo shipments through coastal ports, said police sources on Wednesday. The probe has also brought to light the existence of two shell companies operated by the foreign nationals, further deepening the complexity of the case.

The meth lab setup inside the kitchen of the house. (Gautam Budh Nagar Police)

In the latest raid conducted on Tuesday, a two and a half-storey house in Mitra Enclave, Omega-1 sector, Greater Noida, yielded 30.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, also known as MDMA, with an estimated international market value of ₹120 crore. Three Nigerian nationals—Simon, Kesiena Remy, and Igwe Solomon—were arrested from the scene, said police.

“We recovered a significant amount of raw materials, drug-making equipment, and apparatus, with the potential to produce drugs worth ₹30 to ₹40 crore. In addition, two cars, nine mobile phones, one internet dongle, and four passports, was seized from the premises,” said Laxmi Singh, commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar.

This recent breakthrough follows an earlier operation on May 16, where the police busted a meth lab operating from a three-storey residential building in Theta-2, Greater Noida. A total of 46 kilograms of crystal meth, valued at ₹200 crore in the international market, along with raw materials worth approximately ₹100 crore, were confiscated, said police. The raid resulted in the arrest of 10 foreign nationals—nine from Nigeria and one from Senegal.

Meth making apparatus on the terrace of the house. (Gautam Budh Nagar Police)

Police have linked both labs to the same criminal gang, operating with meticulous precision and employing proper cooking, distillation, and filtration processes within the residential premises.

Singh said, “The interrogation of the foreigners arrested during the May 17 raid at the Theta-2 house, where meth worth ₹200 crore was found, led us to the second lab. The head of operations was Chidi Ijiagwa, one of the 10 suspects held earlier, and he gave us critical information that led us to the second lab. The operations inside the lab make this one of the most organised meth operations to come to light in the country.”

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) SM Khan said the second lab was more sophisticated than the first one. “A more sophisticated lab was set up by the same gang at the house in Mitra Enclave. During the investigation, it was found that the suspects are of African origin and they run a drug supply syndicate in the Delhi-NCR region, with their base in Greater Noida. The suspects used to manufacture drugs in Greater Noida and from there, it was smuggled out of the country hidden inside bundles of clothes or sacks of agricultural fertilizers,” said Khan.

CP Singh said further investigation has revealed that the foreign nationals operated two shell companies, each under the guise of a garments company and an agricultural fertilizer company.

“In the name of these companies, cargo shipments with concealed drugs were sent out of India using an international courier service whose name has emerged in the investigation. These cargo were sent out from northeastern states to Mumbai and Kolkata ports and also to foreign countries disguised as clothing and fertilisers,” she said.

The police chief said the suspects had entered India on multiple-entry visas, staying in the country for extended periods. “Most of these suspects stayed here for three to four months and then went back, as we have found multiple entries done by them on business visas in the name of the two shell factories,” she said.

Singh also revealed that the raw material ephedrine, used in the production of meth, was supplied by the absconding owner of a Sonepat-based chemical factory. The police have launched a manhunt and alerted central government agencies regarding the case.

“The owner of the factory has been identified and eight teams have been formed to trace him. This is the only ephedrine manufacturing factory in north India and its production is carried out in a controlled manner; its sale has to be regulated by central government agencies. We have alerted central agencies about this case,” said the commissioner.

The investigation is now delving into financial transactions, potential money laundering activities facilitated by the shell companies, and all connections associated with the drug syndicate.

Meanwhile, the landlords of the residences used as meth labs have been summoned by the police for failing to inform local authorities about renting their properties to foreigners. Commissioner Singh warned that if any vicarious liability is found on their part, appropriate action will be taken.

“Tenant verification drives are carried out in each locality by local police officers frequently and still the landlords had not informed the local police that they had rented the homes to foreigners. The landlords of both houses have been summoned. If we find any vicarious liability on their part, action will be taken against them,” said the commissioner. Both landlords are based out of Delhi, she added.

