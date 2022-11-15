Forest department discusses ecotourism initiatives in Noida

The forest department held a day-long event at the Surajpur wetland in Greater Noida and Okhla Bird Sanctuary in Noida on Tuesday to promote ecotourism in the district, officials said, adding activities included a cycle rally nature walks and bird-watching tours.

Chief conservator of forests (Meerut zone) NK Janu flagged off a cycle rally with school students in the Surajpur wetland. Officials said the students were taken for a bird watching ride and were informed about the various migratory and resident birds in the area. Similarly, visitors to the Okhla Bird Sanctuary were given a bird-watching tour in golf carts and during nature walks.

According to officials, the state government is trying to promote ecotourism and other activities to generate and increase awareness among residents regarding the protection of local ecosensitive zones.

“The Surajpur wetland and the Okhla Bird Sanctuary are rich bird habitats and we see several bird species here every year. We are trying to increase ecotourism in both areas so that more people can be made aware of the rich ecosystem here,” said PK Srivastava, divisional forest officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

In June, the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation organised a day-long national conference in Noida to discuss ecotourism and new ways of utilising forest produce, following the example of other states across the country. Currently, UP has just three ecotourism spots in Pilibhit, Dudhwa and Katarniaghat. The state is looking at increasing the number of ecotourism spots, officials said.

However, experts say that ecotourism is a risky and complex activity that can only be developed via strict mechanisms so that the influx of tourists does not disturb the existing flora and fauna of the region.

“Officials usually like to think that ecotourism can be increased via resorts, big welcome gates, better tiling, concretisation and planting ornamental trees. This is not a sustainable approach and disturbs the ecological balance of the area. For ecotourism, it is essential to maintain the natural habitat and increase the native forest cover,” said Vikrant Tongad, environmentalist.

