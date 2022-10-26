Former councillor shot at by two unidentified suspects in Gzb

Ghaziabad: Two unidentified masked assailants opened fire and injured a former councillor at Bamheta village under the jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar police station limits on Diwali night on Monday, the police said.

Former councillor Phool Kunwar sustained a bullet injury on his leg and drove to a nearby private hospital on the National Highway (NH-9) soon after the incident. The police said that his condition is stable.

“I was walking in my farmhouse after dinner when I saw two unidentified men hiding near the toilet. They opened fire at me and I also opened fire in retaliation with my licenced weapon. They fled after jumping the boundary wall of the farmhouse. I have a habit of walking after dinner due to diabetes,” Kunwar told the media from the hospital.

“I could not identify the two suspects as their faces were covered. I drove to the hospital and also informed my family members, who were attending Diwali celebrations nearby,” Kunwar added.

The police said that they scanned CCTVs in the area and also enquired about the personal security guard who is hired by Kunwar.

“It has come to light that CCTVs in the farmhouse were not functioning, while the former councillor’s security guard had gone out for dinner. We are waiting for the medical report of the injured. We are also investigating the rivalry angle with another group. In a case of double murder in 2017, Kunwar had gone to jail for criminal conspiracy,” said Nipun Agarwal, superintendent of police (city 1).

“We will also go in for ballistic examination of the weapons (Kunwar’s licenced weapon) involved and also seek the forensic reports about the range from which the shot was fired at him,” SP Agarwal added.

The police said that they have received a complaint in the matter and have registered an FIR for attempt to murder against two unidentified suspects at Kavi Nagar police station.