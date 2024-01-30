Former DGP’s house in Noida burgled of 15 lakh jewellery

Unidentified people allegedly barged into the house of former Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) in Noida’s Sector 128 and decamped with jewellery worth around ₹15 lakh, police said on Tuesday, adding that they have registered a case of theft against unidentified people at Sector 126 police station. Police said in the primary investigation, it is suspected that someone close to the DGP committed the burglary, as there was no sign of a house break-in (AP/representational image)

The complainant Vibhuti Narayan Rai, who retired as DGP Uttar Pradesh in 2011, resides with his wife in Jaypee Wishtown in Sector 128, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Noida) Rajneesh Verma.

In his complaint, Rai said on December 7, he along and his wife had gone to meet their son in Singapore. “After two months, on Sunday, when my house helper Santosh had come to clean the home before we arrived on Monday, he found that a jewellery box kept in my son’s room missing,” he said.

He said that except for the box, which contained jewellery worth ₹15 lakh and was kept in a single bed, everything else was in its place.

“...It is suspected that someone barged into my home through the window as the main door was opened by my house helper, who had also left for his native village on December 7,” the former DGP said in this complaint filed on Monday based on which a first information report (FIR) was registered.

According to ACP Verma, in the primary investigation, it is suspected that someone close to the DGP committed the burglary, as there was no sign of a house break-in or a broken door or window.

“However, a case under Section 380 (theft) under section of the Indian Penal Code was registered and we are scanning CCTV footage close to the DGP’s home to identify the accused,” the officer added.