Four arrested after assault video in Greater Noida goes viral

After a video of a 32-year-old man being assaulted on the road, by a group of men in full public view was widely shared on social media on Friday, the Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested four suspects, police said on Sunday.

Three out of four suspects in custody. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police identified the four suspects as Sonu Kumar, 26, Shaan Mohammad, 32, Danish (Single name), 27 and Adil (Single name), 26.

Deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Suniti said, “A video was circulated on social media platforms on Friday in which a group of men were spotted assaulting a man, identified as Ankit Pratap Singh, 32, a resident of Dadri. On a complaint given by Singh, an attempt to murder case was registered against Danish, who works as an auto driver.”

The alleged assault, Suniti said, took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Singh, who is also an auto driver, had hailed an auto-rickshaw from Surajpur to go home.”

“After he boarded the auto-rickshaw, a dispute took place between Danish and Singh over a passenger. Later, a fight broke out between Singh, Danish, and his other driver friends. They assaulted Singh with rods and bricks” said DCP Suniti, adding that Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently out of danger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that three teams were formed to trace the suspects and Danish was picked up on Saturday from an auto stand in Ghaziabad.

“The other three suspects were tracked down later in the evening,” Suniti said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace),506 (criminal intimidation), and 336 Act (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspects at Surajpur police station on Friday.

“The four suspects were sent to judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate,” Suniti said.

.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON