Four held for molesting woman who objected to loud music

Four men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman who had asked them to stop playing loud music in their Greater Noida West high rise apartment.

According to the woman’s complaint, the incident happened early Monday morning. According to police, the five persons named in the FIR were visiting the woman’s neighbour who lived a floor below her.

“We tried to ignore it but the music at first. Eventually we asked them (who lived a floor below their’s) to stop but they refused and started misbehaving with us. They came to our flat and despite our objections, they forced their way inside. They misbehaved with me and my husband and even went so far as to hit us. They held my hand and molested me,” said the woman.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Bisrakh police station against five suspects under sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 452(house trespass), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code. The suspects, however, had fled by then.

Police said that the woman had suffered minor injuries to her wrist.

“The four suspects were nabbed today from near Labour Chowk following inputs from an informant,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station.

Police said that the four suspects were visiting the apartment resident for a party and the fifth person named in the FIR was absconding.

The suspects were identified as Sachin Goyal, Sachin Kapoor and Vaibhav, residents of Delhi and Faizal, a Ghaziabad resident. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.