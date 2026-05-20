Four-year-old falls to death from 15th floor in Greater Noida

Noida: A four-year-old boy died after allegedly falling from the 15th floor of a high-rise building in the Omicron-1 area of Greater Noida on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Police said as soon as the mother noticed the incident, she rushed downstairs. With the help of local residents, the child was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead. (Representational image)

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According to police officials, the deceased child’s family originally belongs to Ballia. The boy lived with his parents and two elder sisters in the Kasna area of Greater Noida. His mother reportedly works as a domestic help in nearby residential societies.

“On Monday afternoon, the woman had gone to clean a vacant apartment situated on the 15th floor of a residential tower and had taken him along with her. While she was occupied with the cleaning inside the apartment, the child was allegedly playing nearby. He moved towards an open window and accidentally fell from it,” said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that no protective glass or safety barrier had been installed at the window, which may have contributed to the accident,” the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said as soon as the mother noticed the incident, she rushed downstairs. With the help of local residents, the child was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said as soon as the mother noticed the incident, she rushed downstairs. With the help of local residents, the child was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. However, doctors declared him brought dead. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following information from the hospital authorities, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The child’s body was later sent for post-mortem examination. After completion of the legal formalities and autopsy, the body was handed over to the grieving family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following information from the hospital authorities, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The child’s body was later sent for post-mortem examination. After completion of the legal formalities and autopsy, the body was handed over to the grieving family. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} No case has been registered in the incident, said police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} No case has been registered in the incident, said police. {{/usCountry}}

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