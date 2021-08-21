Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fruit vendor stabbed to death in Noida, suspect held

A 20-year-old fruit vendor was allegedly stabbed to death by another fruit seller in a market in Noida Phase 2 on Friday evening
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 11:24 PM IST
A 20-year-old fruit vendor was allegedly stabbed to death by another fruit seller in a market in Noida Phase 2 on Friday evening. The suspect, Farman, 22, was arrested on Saturday, police said.

Police said Farman is a native of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr. The victim was identified as Kasim, a resident of Bhangel.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said, “The two persons worked next to each other. It appears they had developed rivalry. On Friday evening, the two persons quarrelled over placing their cart at a certain spot. Farman took out a knife and stabbed Kasim in his thighs multiple times.”

Local people and other shopkeepers raised an alarm and informed police. A team from Phase 2 police station reached the spot and admitted Kasim to the district hospital in Sector 30. However, he died during treatment, police said.

Based on the complaint filed by victim’s kin, a case was registered against Farman under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. “We have arrested Farman from Phase 2 area and recovered the knife used in the crime. He was produced in court that sent him to judicial custody,” Chander said.

