G Noida: Some Gurjar and Rajput leaders join hands to resolve Samrat Mihir Bhoj dispute

NOIDA: Several Gurjar and Rajput leaders joined hands on Monday to resolve a dispute over an upcoming statue of Samrat Mihir Bhoj at a college in Greater Noida’s Dadri on Wednesday (September 22). However, some people from both the communities said that they will hold a nationwide protest on Wednesday if Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath does not postpone his visit to Dadri, where he is supposed to unveil the statue of the ninth century king that day.

Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM), Karni Sena, and other organisations of the Rajput community have been protesting the ceremony, claiming that King Mihir Bhoj was not a ‘Gurjar King’ as claimed by the Gurjar bodies.

“Some people are playing politics over this issue, to create differences among the two communities. Samrat Mihir Bhoj was a great king, and great personalities belong to all the communities. Gurjars and Rajputs are together, and we share a common history,” said Davendra Singh Khatana, vice-president of Rajput Sabha, Gautam Budh Nagar.

A member of Kshatriya Sabha (Ghaziabad), Ramdev Rawal, said that he supported the September 22 event because “disputes yield nothing”. “According to history, Mihir Bhoj was a Rajput king, but we also support events organised by the Gurjar community because we do not want to disturb harmony among the people,” said Rawal, who appealed to both the communities to put an end to the row.

“Mentioning the caste Gurjar on the statute will only lead us to intensify our agitation. We will hold the nationwide protest if the mention of the caste is not being removed... Our members have been protesting across many cities, including Noida on Monday, and we will spread the protest to other states too. We will protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) across the country,” said Prithivi Singh, national secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha.

Meanwhile, some members of the Gurjar community urged the people to end the protest. “We, all the Gurjars and the Rajputs, share common roots and there is no point in fighting over this issue. Rajputs must accept this historical fact that we are a family, and King Mihir Bhoj was a Gurjar Pratihar,” said Virendra Vikram, Akhil Bhartiya Veer Gurjar Sabha.

Tejpal Nagar did not comment on this issue.