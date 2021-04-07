G Noida: Three govt school teachers booked over fake certificates

Greater Noida: Three government school teachers have been booked for allegedly submitting fake certificates to get the job in Greater Noida. The services of these teachers have been terminated after an inquiry found that they had submitted fake documents, officials said.

Police have registered two FIRs -- one against a teacher in Jewar and another against two teachers in Dankaur. Both the FIRs were registered on April 3, police said.

In the first case, block education officer Sunil Dutt Mudgal, the complainant, said that Santosh Kumari worked at a primary school at Nai Basti in Jewar. “Kumari had submitted a B.Ed degree certificate from a state university in Delhi. An investigation ordered by the state government revealed that the document provided by her was fake. Her job has been terminated and a police complaint is filed,” he said.

Umesh Bahadur, station house officer, Jewar police station, said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are investigating the case,” he said.

Dankaur police have also registered a case under same IPC sections against two teachers – Sushma Rani and Asha Kumari.

The Dankaur block education officer, Narendra Singh Pawar, said that the government had received information about some teachers submitting fake certificates to get the jobs. “The government formed a special investigation team (SIT) and conducted investigation of teachers across different districts in UP. The SIT found degree certificates of some teachers fake and then directed the regional education officers to file police complaint,” he said, adding that the local education department has no role in the investigation.

Rani used to teach at a primary school in Chachura village, while Asha Kumari was a teacher at a school in Bhatta village. “Services of both the teachers have been terminated,” Pawar said.

Anil Kumar Pandey, SHO, Dankaur police station, said a case of cheating and forgery has been registered against the duo and an investigation is underway.