Gang robbing passengers on expressways on pretext of giving lift arrested

Noida: Three men were nabbed Friday night by the Noida police who allegedly used to rob people travelling on expressways on the pretext of giving lifts.

The suspects were identified as Javed (the alleged mastermind), Manoj and Arun, all from Gautam Budh Nagar. According to the police, the gang has allegedly been active for the past four years at least.

“They mostly operated around the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and portions of the Yamuna Expressway where they would pick up solitary passengers, offer them a lift and then rob them at gunpoint of their valuables including cash, ATM cards and jewellery, before letting them go. Members of the gang would already be sitting in the vehicle in a show of legitimacy of the service,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh.

The three were nabbed following a chase with the Expressway police near Sector 168. A Hyundai car, five number plates, ₹11,000, a countrymade pistol and knives were recovered.

Police said more people are associated with the gang and a search is on for them.

“They have more vehicles as well which they used in rotation to avoid detection. They have been involved in such incidents which took place near the Mahamaya flyover, Pari chowk, etc., as well, along with areas in Delhi such as Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan and Palwal in Haryana,” said a senior police officer, requesting not to be named.

Noida police has identified at least 11 cases in Noida and Greater Noida in which the suspects were allegedly involved and nearly two dozen against each suspect in districts including Aligarh, Delhi, etc.

Police officers said the suspects have served time in jail on previous occasions.

The three were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.